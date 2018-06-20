Curran brothers close in on historic moment

LONDON: Sam and Tom Curran are set to become the first brothers to play together for England this century having been named in the England squad for the Vitality T20I series against Australia and India.

The Surrey pair, who have both played international cricket but never in the same side, are set to become the first brothers to represent England at the same time since Ben and Adam Hollioake — also of Surrey — played an ODI against Sri Lanka in Sydney in 1999.

With both Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes missing the series due to injury — Stokes will be with the squad throughout the series as he continues his rehabilitation from his torn left hamstring — both Currans have every chance of appearing in an England side that has won only one of their last five and three of their last 10 IT20 matches.

There is no place in the squad for Sam Billings, Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson or James Vince — all of whom were in the squad for the tri-series tournament also involving Australia and New Zealand earlier this year — while Mark Wood, who has struggled to maintain his top pace in the ODI series against Australia, is rested.

Mooen Ali, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, who were rested from the previous IT20 tri-series, return while Jake Ball is recalled.Stokes could be added to the squad if he is deemed to have returned to full fitness.

England IT20 squad: Captain Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey.

Fixtures: June 27: England v Australia, Edgbaston; July 3: England v India, Emirates Old Trafford; July 6: England v India, Cardiff; July 8: England v India, Sunday July 8.