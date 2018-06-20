Southgate proud of his team’s recovery

VOLGOGRAD, Russia: England coach Gareth Southgate said he was delighted with his team’s performance despite having to rely on an injury-time Harry Kane goal to beat Tunisia in their opening World Cup match on Monday.

England lie second in Group G behind Belgium on goal difference and can all but secure qualification for the knockout stages with a win against Panama on Sunday.Kane volleyed England in front from close range after 11 minutes but the Three Lions almost paid a heavy price for missing a slew of first-half chances.

Tunisia’s Ferjani Sassi slotted home a softly-awarded penalty after Kyle Walker’s arm contacted Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, who went down in a heap. England dominated possession but grew less effective as the second half wore on before Kane’s 91st minute header saw him mobbed by his teammates in celebration.

“We recovered from a really harsh (penalty) decision and kept our composure, which pleased me,” Southgate told reporters after the match.It was the first time England had scored twice in a World Cup finals game since drawing 2-2 with Sweden in 2006 prolific man-of-the-match Kane’s double were his first goals in a major tournament.