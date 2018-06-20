Southgate proud of his team’s recovery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VOLGOGRAD, Russia: England coach Gareth Southgate said he was delighted with his team’s performance despite having to rely on an injury-time Harry Kane goal to beat Tunisia in their opening World Cup match on Monday.
England lie second in Group G behind Belgium on goal difference and can all but secure qualification for the knockout stages with a win against Panama on Sunday.Kane volleyed England in front from close range after 11 minutes but the Three Lions almost paid a heavy price for missing a slew of first-half chances.
Tunisia’s Ferjani Sassi slotted home a softly-awarded penalty after Kyle Walker’s arm contacted Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, who went down in a heap. England dominated possession but grew less effective as the second half wore on before Kane’s 91st minute header saw him mobbed by his teammates in celebration.
“We recovered from a really harsh (penalty) decision and kept our composure, which pleased me,” Southgate told reporters after the match.It was the first time England had scored twice in a World Cup finals game since drawing 2-2 with Sweden in 2006 prolific man-of-the-match Kane’s double were his first goals in a major tournament.
VOLGOGRAD, Russia: England coach Gareth Southgate said he was delighted with his team’s performance despite having to rely on an injury-time Harry Kane goal to beat Tunisia in their opening World Cup match on Monday.
England lie second in Group G behind Belgium on goal difference and can all but secure qualification for the knockout stages with a win against Panama on Sunday.Kane volleyed England in front from close range after 11 minutes but the Three Lions almost paid a heavy price for missing a slew of first-half chances.
Tunisia’s Ferjani Sassi slotted home a softly-awarded penalty after Kyle Walker’s arm contacted Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, who went down in a heap. England dominated possession but grew less effective as the second half wore on before Kane’s 91st minute header saw him mobbed by his teammates in celebration.
“We recovered from a really harsh (penalty) decision and kept our composure, which pleased me,” Southgate told reporters after the match.It was the first time England had scored twice in a World Cup finals game since drawing 2-2 with Sweden in 2006 prolific man-of-the-match Kane’s double were his first goals in a major tournament.
Comments