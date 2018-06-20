PTI’s Lalika joins PPP

MALAKWAL: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fakhar Umer Hayat Laleka Tuesday left the party for not getting a ticket for NA-68 (Mandi Bahauddin-II) and joined the Pakistan People's Party. According to details, Laleka had joined the PTI in 2014 after leaving the PML-N.

He was struggling to get the ticket from NA-86 from where his late father Umer Hayat Laleka was elected as MNA in 1988 on the ticket of IJI. But when former PPP federal minister Nazar M Gondal joined the PTI and got the ticket from NA-86, Laleka was asked to contest from the PP-67. Laleka rejected the party offer and left the party in protest. Fakhar Laleka met PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira along with the PPP district leadership and announced join PPP on Tuesday.

Pakistan People’s Party has declared him as candidate from NA-86. Talking to The News, he said he had worked a lot for the PTI in district Mandi Bahauddin and the party leadership had also promised him of awarding ticket from the NA-86 constituency but never fulfilled it. He said he left the party in protest. “I will contest the election against the PTI and the PML-N from NA 86,” he added.