Seven tourists die as van plunges into Swat River

MINGORA: Seven tourists were killed and two others sustained injuries when a Kalam-bound van fell into the Swat River at Mankiyal area in Bahrain tehsil in Swati district, police said. The van carried tourists from the adjoining Buner district. It was on its way to the scenic Kalam valley when the mishap occurred. The vehicle plunged into the river when the driver lost control over the steering wheel in a sharp turn in the mountainous region that attracts droves of tourists from all over the country during the summer season and Eid holidays. Five of the seven bodies were recovered while efforts were underway to retrieve the remaining two. The two injured were rushed to a hospital in Madyan. The injured included Iqbal Hussain and Bakhtrawan from Buner. The deceased were identified as Fazal Rehman, Mohammad Ali, Khan Mohammad, Sher Khan, Said Nawab and Dawa Khan hailing from Buner. One of the dead, Ashfaq, belonged to Gujrat.