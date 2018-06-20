Pique in hot water over Griezmann documentary

MADRID: Barcelona star Gerard Pique has landed himself in hot water with the club’s managers over his involvement in a documentary which saw Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann announce his decision to snub the Catalan giants.

Pique owns the production company that filmed “The Decision” in which the French striker mulls a possible move to Barcelona before finally revealing his decision to sign a contract extension with Atletico through to 2023 instead. The documentary aired on Thursday on a Spanish pay TV channel and Griezmann, 27, on Monday signed the deal, which will reportedly see his salary rise to 20 million euros a year, making him best paid player in club’s history.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has spoken to Pique and informed him that his role in making the video had “generated surprise and discomfort within the club and among many of its supporters”, Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre told a news conference on Tuesday to present former player Eric Abidal as the team’s new sports director.