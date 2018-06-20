Ex-PM Ashraf greets Black Belt winner Shahyan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf congratulated Shahyan Raja Khalid on achieving Black Belt 6 Don certificate from Japan.The former PM hosted a reception in honour of Shahyan Raja who became the first Pakistani to achieve the honours.
“This is indeed a big achievement and is a proud moment for the area. His achievement would a long way in popularizing the game in the region,” Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said. A good number of sports officials and other notables also attended the function meant to honour Shahyan Raja Khalid.
