PHF shortlists camp trainees

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation tour selection committee has shortlisted camp trainees from 22 to 18 for the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan had sent 22 players on June 3 to Holland for the last phase of the training camp. After assessing players’ form and fitness, the management has dropped four players, Mazhar Abbas (goalkeeper), M. Rizwan Jr, Rana Sohail and Dilber.

Following 18 players are likely to form the final squad for the Champions Trophy.M. Rizwan Sr (captain), Imran Butt, Amjad Ali, M. Irfan Sr, Mubashir Ali, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Touseeq Arshad, Rashid Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Abu Bakar, M.Irfan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob & Aijaz Ahmed. Manager: Hasan Sardar; head coach: Roelant Oltmans; assistant coaches: M .Saqlain and Rehan Butt.