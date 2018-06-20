Yasir, Babar to undergo fitness tests

LAHORE: Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah and batsman Babar Azam will undergo fitness tests this weekend in Lahore ahead of the tour to Zimbabwe, starting June 28.

Some apprehensions, though, still remain whether the tour will take place because of the ongoing dispute on salary and match fee between Zimbabwe Cricket and players. Chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mickey Arthur will also sit down with Board officials in the coming weekend to finalise the list of players who will be given fresh central contracts from July 1.