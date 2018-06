Nomination papers of 15 candidates rejected during scrutiny

PESHAWAR: The nomination papers of 15 candidates out of 310 were rejected during scrutiny of the papers for five National Assembly and 14 provincial assembly seats in the provincial capital.

Those whose nomination papers were rejected include Niaz Muhammad for PK-70 as his proposer was not registered voter of the constituency, Sharif Khan for PK-78 due to overwriting on the form, Arshad Hussain for PK-78 as his proposer and seconder were not registered voters in the constituency, Malik Muhammad Usman Bashir for PK-78 as his proposer was not registered voter of the constituency, Muhammad Asghar Khan for PK-67 his proposer and seconder didn’t belong to the constituency, Muhammad Alam for PK-67 for failing to open account in the scheduled bank.

Nomination papers of two candidates including Hamidul Haq and Abdur Rahim from PK-74 were also rejected as their proposers and seconders didn’t belong to the constituency.

Nomination papers of four candidates were rejected from PK-73 including Nawaz Khan as he was SNGPL’s defaulter, Shafiq Ahmad Afridi as he was below 25 years of age, Taimur Saleem Khan due to non- submission of affidavit and Yaseen Khan as his proposer was also a candidate for the seat.

Nomination papers of Muhammad Zeb Khan were rejected from PK-76 due to non-submission of affidavit.

However, the returning officers cleared nomination papers of the remaining candidates for the five National Assembly and 14 provincial assembly seats in Peshawar.

For NA-27, Peshawar, nomination papers of 13 candidates including three woman candidates were cleared including Shakeel Abid, Sidra Qadeem, Faqir Muhammad, Noor Alam Khan from PTI, Ghulam Ali from MMA, Asma Alamgir from PPP, Amjad Ali, Sobia Shahid from PML-N, Naveed Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Tahir Nadeem and Arshad Ahmad Khan.

For NA-28, the nominations papers of nine candidates were cleared including Ikramullah, Sabir Hussain Awan of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Muhammad Intikhab Khan, Muhammad Daud Khan Burki, Shafi Akbar, Arbab Amir Ayub of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra, Farhan Zafar and Arbab Muhammad Usman Khan.

For NA-29, 10 candidates are cleared including Muhammad Shafiq, Sifatullah, Mufti Naeem Jan from MMA, Shah Farman, Nasir Khan Musazai and Asad Gulzar of PTI, Arbab Kamal Ahmad of Awami National Party (ANP), Ghazanfar Ali, Amir Muqam of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Ibadullah.

For NA-30, seven candidates include Muhammad Alamgir Khalil, Malik Haider Khan, Muhammad Tariq Arbab, Amanullah, Ubaidur Rehman, Khalid Masood and Arbab Najeebullah Khan.

For NA-31, 18 candidates were cleared including Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Ilyas Ahmad and Haroon Bashir Bilour of ANP, Muhammad Sadiqur Rehman Paracha of MMA, Aurangzeb Khan, Ziaullah Afridi of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muhammad Saqqaf Yasir, Shaukat Ali of PTI, Malik Muhammad Nadeem, Yasmeen, Muhammad Khursheed Khan, Akhunzada Irfanullah Shah, Samad Mursalin, Shaukat Ali, Gul Rehman, Muhammad Saeed Butt, Roohullah and Noor Hussain.

For PK-66, 18 candidates are cleared. They include Azmat Khan, Syed Liaqat Hussain Shah, Hashmat Khan, Saifullah Khan, Mehmood Jan, Amjad Ali, Liaqat Ali Khan, Arbab Shehryar, Muhammad Hashim Babar, Abdul Ghafoor, Saifullah Khan, Raheela Sohail, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Kiramatullah Khan, Ajmal Shah, Iftikhar Ahmad, Wisal Khan and Muhammad Saeed Jan.

For PK-67, nomination papers of Malik Naseem Ahmad Khan, Razaullah Khan, Abdul Haseeb, Aurangzeb Khan, Insaf Khan, Arbab Muhammad Waseem Khan, Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Syed Abdul Wahab, Saleem Khan, Muhammad Shafi, Fazlullah, Shehzad Khan, Noor Akbar, and Liaqat Ali Khan were cleared.

For PK-68, nomination papers of Mazhar Alam Khan, Abdullah Jan, Abdul Haseeb, Qari Samiullah Jan, Malik Tamash Khan, Muhammad Mustaqeem Khan, Arbab Muhammad Usman Khan, Arbab Jehandad Khan, Arbab Mir Afzal Khan Daudzai, Arbab Afzal Akbar, Mumtaz Khan, Fakhruddin Khan, Malik Amroz Khan, Naveed Ali and Wajid Sadiq were cleared.

Similarly, nomination papers of Shakeel Afridi, Taimur Saleem Khan, Naushad Khan, Saqibullah Khan, Saifur Rehman, Khalid Waqar, Muhammad Intikhab Khan, Arbab Muhammad Usman Khan, Farhan Zafar, Arbab Nausherwan Munir, Muhammad Sharif, Israr, Inayatullah Khan and Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq are declared cleared.

For PK-70, nomination papers of Muhammad Shafiq, Khushdil Khan, Muhammad Shah, Niazur Rehman Khan Mohmand, Shah Farman, Nasir Khan, Muhammad Arshad advocate, Malik Tahir Raees Khan, Ghazanfar Ali, Shahid Khan, Jan Afzal, Zakaulllah, Tariq Ali, Rajmali Khan, Tika Khan and Muhammad Daud Khan Burki were cleared.

For PK-71 nomination papers of Muhammad Hanif Afridi, Sifatullah, Waheedullah, Abdul Hafeez, Javed Khan, Said Amin, Shah Farman, Samandar Khan, Haji Shafi-ur-Rehman, Zar Muhammad, Amanullah, Abdul Karim Khan and Irfanullah were cleared.

For PK-72, nomination papers of Manzoor Ali, Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil, Zar Ali Khan, Abdul Wali, Munsif Ali, Attaullah Khan, Ijaz Akbar, Kashif Azim, Narqis Samin, Abdul Sattar, Abdul Jabbar, Fazal Illahi, Khursheed Alam, Zahir Khan, Tariq Khan, Ali Jan, Faheem Ahmad, Suhbat Khan, Shaukat Ali, Khalid Khan, Guldad Khan, Muhammad Sharif and Ibdatullah were cleared.

For PK-74, nomination papers of Abdur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Yasin Khan, Saifur Rehman, Khalid Masaod, Kalimullah, Ilyaz Khan, Muhammad Tariq Arbab, Muhammad Ibrar, Arbab Saiful Haider and Hamidul Haq were cleared.

For PK-76, nomination papers of Muhammad Zakir Shah, Zafarullah, Muhammad Akbar Khan, Gul Muhammad, Ali Muhammad, Hayatullah Khan, Tilla Muhammad Khan, Gul Badshah, Ajmal Khan, Hidayatullah, Aurangzeb Khan, Fida Muhammad, Amjad Ali, Arshad Khan, Syed Zulfiqar Hussain and Bahrullah were cleared.

Similarly, for PK-77 nomination papers of Haider Zaman, Saima Shehzad, Sameen Jan, Khairul Bashar, Nawab Ali, Hidayatullah, Muhammad Umar Khan, Muhammad Adeel, Maulana Muhammad Ateeq, Zulfiqar Afghani, Syed Haider Ali Shah, Hassan Mehmood Jan, Bilal Muhammad, Muhammad Rizwan Khan, Akhunzada Irfanullah Shah, Qaiser Javed, Muhammad Irfan, Naseer Hussain, Hussain Ahmad Madani, Shaukat Yousafzai, Gul Rehman, Faqeer Muhammad, Kamran Khan Bangash, Abid Nawaz Khan Durani, Noor Hussain, Sher Zaman, Noor Jehan, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Taif Jan and Sharif Khan were cleared.

For PK-78, nomination papers of Muhammad Aslam Khan, Haroon Bashir Bilour, Abidullah Khan, Niaz Muhammad, Mufti Haroonur Rashid, Khalid Gul Mohmand, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Shah, Aurangzeb Khan, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Syed Haider Ali Shah, Javed Nasim, Ashraf Ali Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Khadim Ali, Zahid Jan, Ghulam Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Irfanullah, Kashan Ahmad, Meena Khan, Mubashir Manzoor Muhammad Tariq, Arshad Nayab Shinwari, Muhammad Adeel Butt, Ahmad Aziz Bilour, and Hussain Khan Baz were cleared.

For PK-79, nomination papers of Hujatullah, Nasir Khan, Abdul Jabbar, Shujaat Khan, Munsifullah, Muzammil Khan, Lal Zaman, Khalil Ahmad, Zahir Shah, Muhammad Siraj, Arbab Akbar Nawaz Khan, Fazal Elahi, Raees Khan, Umar Khitab, Syed Noorullah Shah, Mirajuddin, Malik Naushad Khan, Sharafat Khan, Ghulam Haider Khan, Wakeel Khan, Inayatullah, Muhammad Arif Khan and Surrayya Shahab were declared cleared.