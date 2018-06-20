‘PML-Q committed to people welfare’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi has urged people to vote those who are serving them and avoid those showing green gardens.

Addressing the workers at an Eid Milan party, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said if the ruler is corrupt he will only see his own benefit and not of the people.

“He will be worried about his own future, not about the future of people. It has been observed during recent tenure of N-League. It is the duty of the workers to visit every house and inform people about corruption of N-League and expose their misdeeds and services of Pakistan Muslim League, 1122, patrolling posts, free medicines, free books, stipends for children these are all such works which we undertook only and only for welfare and protection of common and poor man, our established institutions are providing facilities to all without any discrimination apart from political affiliations, due to our best performance in Punjab national economy was better and dollar was of Rs 60 and today is of Rs 123,” the PML-Q leader said.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said: “How N-League destroyed law and order by patronising the criminals is before everyone. Nobody is safe neither in own house, shop, office nor on roads and streets, when the rulers are corrupt then this will be happening. I worked with good intentions. I succeeded in establishing state of the art university in Gujrat where girls of Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Wazirabad districts are studying.”