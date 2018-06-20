Business community to avail Amnesty before 30th June 2018

Karachi: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Chairman FPCCI Standing Committee on Banking, Credit & Finance & senior leader UBG told business community to avail Amnesty before 30th June 2018, he was addressing business community at the Eid Milan reception hosted by All Pakistan Papers Merchants Association as Chief Guest. He informed that a businessmen delegation met Dr. Shamshad Akhtar care taker Minister for Finance & Commerce & former Governor SBP yesterday in Karachi to discuss anomalies in new Amnesty scheme particularly payments in foreign exchange from abroad, extension in the Amnesty scheme etc. Dr. Shamshad Akhtar informed that there is no possibility in extension in Amnesty, however government is reviewing mode of payments and various proposals given by business community. She advised business community to avail Amnesty scheme before the expiry i.e. 30th June 2018. She is meeting FPCCI office bearers, officials of State Bank & Chairman FBR with his team tomorrow in Islamabad to resolve the anomalies. Those attended meeting with Dr. Shamshad were: Arif Habib, Zubair Tufail, Khalid Tawab, Mazhar A. Nasir, Dr. Ikhtiar Baig, Tariq Haleem, Gulzar Firoz, Abdul Qadir Memon of Tax Bar Assn.