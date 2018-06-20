PML-N fields two candidates against Ch Nisar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has formally parted ways with Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan as party has decided to field Engineer Qamarul Islam and Sardar Mumtaz against disgruntled leader for seats in Lower House of Parliament.

As per details, PML-N’s top brass has issued tickets to Islam for NA-59 whereas Mumtaz has been granted ticket for NA-63. Nisar has announced to contest elections from the same constituencies.