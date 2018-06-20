11-member Pak team set to feature in Asian Sailing C’ship

KARACHI: An 11-member Pakistan sailing team is set to feature in the 17th Asian Sailing Championship which will begin at Jakarta National Sailing Centre from June 21-25.

The team will be accompanied by two officials. Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF) spokesman Tofique Ahmed told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that 250 sailors from more than 15 countries were participating in the event, which was formally launched on Tuesday at the venue which would also be utilised for the Asian Games.

Tofique said that on Wednesday (today) practice races would be held. Squad: 470: Khalid Hussain, Rehmanullah Laser Standard: Najeebullah Khan, Mohammad Tanvir Laser 4.7 (girls): Hanna Fatima Laser 4.7 (boys): Ali Bin Nasir, Mohammad Awais.

RS:X: Qasim Abbas, Tariq Ali Optimist: Abdullah Akram, Mohammad Ahmed Officials: Commander Akram Tariq (coach), Commodore Iftikhar Malik (manager).