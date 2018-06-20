Brathwaite frustrates Sri Lanka to salvage draw

GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia: Kraigg Brathwaite’s defiance and more inclement weather ensured a draw on the final day of the second Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Monday.

The tourists reduced the home side to 64 for four in early afternoon after setting the West Indies an unlikely victory target of 296.However Brathwaite’s obdurate, unbeaten 59, with support from Shai Hope and captain Jason Holder ensured that the showers which came in the final session, coupled with deteriorating light, eliminated the Sri Lankans’ chances of levelling the series.

Shannon Gabriel took the last two wickets of the Sri Lankan second innings within minutes of the start of play to finish with the outstanding innings analysis of eight for 62 and match figures of 13 for 121, the third-best by a West Indian in Tests and the best-ever by a Caribbean bowler in home conditions. When he wrapped up the Sri Lankan innings for 342 by bowling Akila Dananjaya out, Gabriel also reached the landmark of 100 Test wickets.

Kasun Rajitha, the debutant fast-medium bowler who claimed three wickets in the first innings, rocked the West Indies with the wickets of Devon Smith and Kieran Powell within the space of three deliveries at the start of the final innings of the match.

Senior seamer Suranga Lakmal accounted for Roston Chase and Hope but time ran out on the striving Sri Lankans and they were left frustrated by the weather, which once again closed in during the final session.

It will be an historic occasion at Kensington Oval as the first day/night Test to be played in the Caribbean and will also be starting on the 90th anniversary of the West Indies’ first day of Test cricket against England at Lord’s in London on June 23, 1928.

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 253 all out (L D Chandimal 119; S T Gabriel 5-59, K A J Roach 4-49)

West Indies 1st Innings 300 all out (D S Smith 61; C B R L S Kumara 4-86, C A K Rajitha 3-49)

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings 342 all out (B K G Mendis 87, †N Dickwella 62; S T Gabriel 8-62)

West Indies 2nd Innings

K C Brathwaite not out 59

D S Smith c de Silva b Rajitha 1

K O A Powell c Udawatte b Rajitha 2

S D Hope b Lakmal 39

R L Chase b Lakmal 13

†S O Dowrich c de Silva b Dananjaya 8

*J O Holder not out 15

Extras (b 10) 10

Total (5 wickets, 60.3 overs) 147

Did not bat: D Bishoo, K A J Roach, M L Cummins, S T Gabriel

Fall: 1-6, 2-8, 3-55, 4-64, 5-117

Bowling: Lakmal 17.3-3-48-2; Rajitha 13-3-23-2; Kumara 10-3-28-0; Dananjaya 19-7-33-1;

de Silva 1-0-5-0;

Result: Match drawn

Man of the Match: Shannon Gabriel (West Indies)

Test debut: M L Udawatte and C A K Rajitha (Sri Lanka)

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and Ian Gould (England). TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (England). Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (India)