Wed June 20, 2018
June 20, 2018

Legends never die

Rasool Bux Palijo, a well-known writer, scholar, politician and lawyer, passed away on June 7. The demise of this great leader has saddened the whole nation. He was one of the greatest political leaders with prodigious leadership qualities in the political history of Pakistan. He was a proponent of the rights of the poor and played a crucial role in safeguarding the rights of peasants.

Palijo also went the extra mile for restoring democracy in Pakistan. Although he was imprisoned several times, his spirit and enthusiasm did not diminish. There is no denying the fact that Palijo spent his entire life to address the plight of those who were suppressed. Undeniably, his legacy is unforgettable and he will always remain in the hearts of Pakistanis.

Assad Ali Baloch

Dadu

