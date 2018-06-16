England to play without fear: Lingard

MOSCOW: Jesse Lingard says England manager Gareth Southgate has given the squad the confidence to play without fear ahead of their World Cup opener against Tunisia on Monday.

“Southgate has come in with the mentality to play with freedom, play without fear, and you will enjoy your time more,” Lingard said.“So, as a group of players, that is what we are going to do — enjoy our football, play with no fear and play exciting football at the same time. Of course, we want to go all the way to the final, but we are going to take each game as it comes and prepare for each game as we normally do.”