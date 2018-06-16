Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

O
ONLINE
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Six killed, 12 hurt in accidents

DEPALPUR: Six persons were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in four different traffic accidents here on Friday.

x
Advertisement

In the first incident three motorbikes collided on Pir De Hati Road, As a result, M Ashraf and M Akram were killed on the spot while six persons were seriously injured and shifted to a hospital. In the second incident, two motorcycles collided near Chak 16/1-L.

As a result, Qasim and Akram were killed on the spot while four persons were seriously injured and shifted to a hospital.

In the third incident near Kot Fazal, a truck hit a motorcycle, killing Hassan on the spot while Tariq was injured.

In the fourth incident near Okara Cantt, a wagon hit to death Ashraf while his son was injured in the incident.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar