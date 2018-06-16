Six killed, 12 hurt in accidents

DEPALPUR: Six persons were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in four different traffic accidents here on Friday.

In the first incident three motorbikes collided on Pir De Hati Road, As a result, M Ashraf and M Akram were killed on the spot while six persons were seriously injured and shifted to a hospital. In the second incident, two motorcycles collided near Chak 16/1-L.

As a result, Qasim and Akram were killed on the spot while four persons were seriously injured and shifted to a hospital.

In the third incident near Kot Fazal, a truck hit a motorcycle, killing Hassan on the spot while Tariq was injured.

In the fourth incident near Okara Cantt, a wagon hit to death Ashraf while his son was injured in the incident.