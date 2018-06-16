Jumatul Wida observed with religious zeal

ISLAMABAD: Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of holy month of Ramazan, was observed across the country with traditional religious zeal and reverence.

Jumatul Wida has a special significance since it is a prelude to the departure of Ramazan. Millions of fasting people offered Friday prayers at mosques and prayer grounds. Special security arrangements had been made to ensure safety of the faithful prayers inside mosques. Imams and Khateebs in their sermons stressed Muslims to purify their souls through greater dedication to prayers, seeking forgiveness of Allah Almighty and being kind to fellow beings.

Ulema and religious leaders urged greater Muslim unity and called for making joint struggle for emancipation of the Muslim world. They also emphasised the importance of maintaining unity and sectarian harmony, asking people to beware of miscreants and anti-state elements who want to create animosity and hatred among followers of different schools of thought.

They called for greater unity among Muslims to counter present-day challenges. On the occasion, special prayers were offered for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, unity of Muslims the world over and their emancipation. Prayers were also offered for independence of Kashmir, Palestine and other parts of the world where Muslims are engaged in the struggle for their right to self-determination.