Raheel Sharif offers Eid prayers with King Salman

RIYADH: Former Army Chief of Pakistan Raheel Sharif offered the Eid prayer along with King of Saudi Arabia Shah Salman.

As per media report The Chairman of Islamic Military Alliance and former COAS of Pakistan Raheel Sharif offered the Eid prayer in Masjidul Haram on Friday which is an honour for Pakistan. The pictures have also been revealed. After the Eid prayer a sitting was organised in a royal palace Qasr al Safa adjoining Masjidul Haram in which many important personalities including the Saudi royal family participated.