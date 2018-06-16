Sat June 16, 2018
National

June 16, 2018

AIOU overseas exams from July 1

ISLAMABAD: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct final exams of matric, FA, BA and B.Ed programmes for its overseas students from July 1, 2018.

These exams will take place in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Oman and Bahrain. The exams centres have been set up in at appropriate place, in collaboration with Pakistani diplomatic missions.

The roll number slips to all the students have been dispatched at their given addresses. The date sheet, roll number slips have also been placed at the university’s website [email protected] . It may be mentioned here that the University has recently upgraded its educational programs for the overseas students.

On the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, the directorate has also made arrangements to provide best possible services to these students, through the new technology. A comprehensive plan for on-line teaching has also been introduced.

