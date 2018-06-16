City of broken roads

Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has, in addition to ensuring the transparent general elections, a special duty towards the people of Swat. The construction of the road between Chakdara and Mingora was approved a long time ago. However, the NHA has been dragging feet on the long-delayed project. The political rivalry between the PTI and the PML-N has immeasurably harmed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s interest in terms of development. Over the past five years, the federal government did not give KP what it deserved.

But as far as this road is concerned, it should have been built years ago. If work on the project is fast-tracked, road travel will become easier for millions of people. Additionally, it will also contribute to boosting the local tourism economy. The authorities concerned are expected to direct the NHA authorities to start work on the road without further delay and complete it as soon as possible.

M Afzal Khan

Peshawar