Our economy

There is some inconsistency between the actual state of the economy and the government’s claims that suggests that the country had an economic growth of 5.8 percent. There is said to be improvement in every sphere including industrial, agricultural and services sectors with inflation rate under control. But, the country has negative balance of payments and has external debts worth more than 6.1 percent of GDP. In addition, the former government has also been boasting about an increase in investments and production of electricity. However, the persistent loadshedding has become the national malaise with the lives of hundreds of people brought to a standstill due to continuous power outages.

This clearly implies that institutions like the Planning Commission have not been able to effectively respond to the contemporary requirements of requisite reforms in the economy. There is a dire need to take massive reforms within the Planning Commission to prepare it respond to the current challenging needs of our economy.

M A Qureshi

Rawalpindi