Official trailer of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ released

KARACHI: Lightingale Productions hosted a screening of the trailer for the upcoming summer blockbuster ‘Teefa in Trouble’ at Nueplex Cinemas in Karachi. All set to release worldwide on 20th July in partnership with Geo Films and Mandviwalla Entertainment, the trailer for ‘Teefa in Trouble’ will be released across 1200 screens worldwide.

The three-minute trailer of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ has all the elements from romance to action and comedy taking the cinema goers to fun filled roller coaster ride featuring Ali Zafar as Teefa - ace enforcer, collector, and lovable rogue, trouble is his middle name! He heads from the by-lanes of Lahore on orders from Butt Sahab, a Lahori gangster, to the super highways of Warsaw to bring Anya - daughter of the Polish gangster “Bonzo”, to wed Butt’s beloved son “Billu Butt”. With Bonzo’s bullies and the police on one side, and Butt’s goons on the other, Teefa is in serious trouble this time!

Within this week we got several sneak peaks into the film. From the star's first look in the film to glimpses of the trailer, which had led us too to wonder 'Teefa kaun hai' (who is Teefa)?. But now, by the looks of it Teefa might just be the trouble maker. That's right, Ali Zafar is playing a bad boy with his skull embellished denim attire and we like it, but some baddies in the film don't. Why do they want Teefa? We shall find out soon.

The trailer is full of action, romance and full of skills. We get a few glimpses of Maya Ali, Javed Sheikh and Nayyar Ejaz but one thing's for sure, this trailer is all about Ali Zafar. ‘Teefa in Trouble’ is not only Ali Zafar's Pakistani cinema debut but marks the same for actor Maya Ali who will be seen opposite the singer as the female lead and director Ahsan Rahim. That's a lot of firsts!

The trailer launch event for ‘Teefa in Trouble’ was attended by the multi-talented superstar Ali Zafar who leads the cast along with Maya Ali, Javed Sheikh, Mahmood Aslam, Simi Raheal, Asma Abbas, Nayyar Ejaz, director Ahsan Rahim and members of the esteemed press. Ali Zafar has acted in several Bollywood movies and “Teefa in Trouble” is a high-budget Pakistani film featuring the star. Geo Films is coming up with ‘Teefa in trouble’ along with Lightingale and Mandiwalla Entertainment after a major gap.