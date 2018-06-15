Avenfield case: Nawaz, Maryam reach London

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif and his daughter reached London as an accountability court (AC) here on Thursday granted last chance to the legal counsels for Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Safdar to forward final arguments in Avenfield apartments corruption reference on June 19.

Legal counsel for Maryam & Safdar, Muhammad Aurangzeb advocate said how the first chance could become the last chance. AC judge Muhammad Bashir however said that it will be last chance and he would deduct the time already wasted, from the time available to the defense counsels for arguments.

Initially when hearing started advocate Jehangir Jadoon submitted power of attorney (Vakalatnama) on behalf of Nawaz Sharif and also filed an exemption application telling the court that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz departing for London today and could not appear before the court. AC judge asked advocate Jadoon to forward final arguments in Avenfield apartments’ corruption reference. To this advocate Jadoon said that he did not have instructions by his client to forward arguments and as Khawaja Haris Ahmad had withdrawn his 'Vakalatnama' from this case, his client needed more time to decide about a counsel. Advocate Jadoon said that his client Nawaz Sharif on June 19 would tell the court whether Khawaja Haris would continue in this case or some other counsel would appear in his place. AC then asked Maryam & Safdar's counsel to forward arguments as this date was fixed for the same. To this a junior counsel to Amjad Pervez, Muhammad Aurangzeb advocate said that his senior counsel has fallen ill last day maybe due to dehydration and he had been vomiting. Advocate Aurangzeb sought adjournment till next hearing in this matter.

To this National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Deputy Prosecutor General (DPG) Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that the defense counsels are creating drama to delay adjudication of this matter. Last hearing court had adjourned in this matter and fixed this date for final arguments with the consent of defense counsels. Now they are intentionally using delaying tactics. Khawaja Haris withdrew his 'Vakalatnama' a day before the final arguments and twice committing that he will do final arguments in this matter, they are causing delay and misleading the court. About Amjad Pervez, NAB DPG said that he is seeking exemption on the pretext of being sick without any medical certificate submitted before this court. DPG said that the conduct of accused person requires no relaxation. He said that the court may direct the accused himself to forward arguments in this matter on the next hearing. At this junior counsel to Amjad Pervez, Muhammad Aurangzeb advocate objected and said what kind of words DPG has been using 'Drama' 'mislead' etc. “My senior counsel couldn't appear for genuine reasons and he is saying 'Drama,'” he said and added that Muzaffar Abbasi always blackmail this court and it is he who has been misleading this court. Advocate Aurangzeb said that Khawaja Haris is a very calculated person. He had requested the Supreme Court for a grant of six weeks that SC did not allow and grant four weeks. Khawaja Sb also had an objection working Saturdays and Sunday's. To this AC judge replied that the four weeks and working on Saturday direction is for this court and not for the prosecution and defense.

Advocate Jehangir Jadoon said that Khawaja Haris remained engaged with this case since it was started in Supreme Court and he is well conversant with every aspect of this case. Any other counsel would take much time to go through the case.

AC judge Muhammad Bashir said that Jehangir Jadoon remained there from the very beginning of this case and he can argue. Advocate Jadoon however said that as per instructions of his client he cannot. AC judge while putting off this matter till June 19 adjourned hearing and directed defense counsels to forward arguments next time as it would be the last chance. On June 19 AC judge has also fixed the date for cross-examination on Wajid Zia in Al-Azizia/Hill Metal Establishment corruption reference.