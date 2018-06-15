Eid bonus for Hazara varsity employees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: More than 300 employees of Hazara University received Eid bonus of Rs2000 each on Thursday. The bonus amount was transferred into the salary accounts of 307 employees of grade-1 to grade-5 after a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Idrees approved the disbursement in light of university statues.
