Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Eid bonus for Hazara varsity employees

MANSEHRA: More than 300 employees of Hazara University received Eid bonus of Rs2000 each on Thursday. The bonus amount was transferred into the salary accounts of 307 employees of grade-1 to grade-5 after a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Idrees approved the disbursement in light of university statues.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar