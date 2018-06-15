Qaiser to leave for Kyrgyzstan on 19th

KARACHI: Pakistan’s emerging judoka Qaiser Afridi will fly out of Peshawar for Kyrgyzstan on June 19 to feature in the Issikul Cadets Asian Cup 2018 slated to be held there from June 21-22.

Qaiser is in the run for a seat in the Youth Olympics to be held in Argentina later this year.“We are going to send him to Kyrgyzstan for the Asian Cup so that he could maintain his ranking which will help him win a seat for Youth Olympics,” senior PJF official Masood Ahmed told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

Qaiser would also attend a five-day international training camp there from June 25 to 29, the official said.“International Judo Federation (IJF) had said that top 40 in the world on July 22 will qualify for the Youth Olympics. Qaiser, who plays in -90kg, now stands at the 29th place and we are going to send him to Kyrgyzstan for keeping his position intact,” Masood said.