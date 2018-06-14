Mustafizur unlikely for WI Test series

DHAKA: Mustafizur Rahman looks likely to miss the Test tour of West Indies as he continues his recovery from the toe injury. The pacer had to miss the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan which Bangladesh lost 0-3. The team will leave for the Caribbean on June 23 and will start with a two-day warm-up fixture in Antigua from June 27.

However, it’s likely that he might be fit in time for the second Test if the rehabilitation program goes to plan. Mustafizur said he’s just focused on the rehabilitation process to get over the current injury crisis. “I am going through the rehabilitation process and trying to follow the instruction that is required to complete the entire programme,” he said on Wednesday (June 13). “It’s been three weeks and now I am doing quite well.”

Injuries have continued to haunt the young bowler since he picked up the shoulder strain in England in 2016 early into his career. The ankle injury in South Africa was preceded by a side strain that forced him to undergo another period of rehabilitation. “No one wants to get injured but that is part and parcel of professional sports,” Mustafizur pointed out. “Perhaps all these injuries are written on my fate and I don’t have any control on it. “Naturally, I am regretting it but other than that there is nothing more I can do because for me playing and remaining fit is topmost priority.”