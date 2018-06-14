PTI sets terms for withdrawing women candidates

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will withdraw two women contenders from election race if party aspirants for the two provincial assembly seats end differences and bring unanimous candidates to face rival parties.

“I want to make it clear that only the parliamentary board issued tickets to two female contenders and party Senator Azam Khan Swati had no role in depriving local leaders of party tickets,” Shahid Rafique, the district general secretary of PTI told reporters here at press club on Wednesday.

The senior vice-president Malik Jabran and opposition leader in Tehsil council Saeed Khan addressed the press conference as well.

Rafique said that vested interest was blaming party leaders for issuing tickets to two woman candidates without knowing the actual situation on the ground. “We have decided to summon a meeting after Eidul Fitr to persuade party aspirants who want to contest on their own and select unanimous contenders in PK-30 and PK-34,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the PTI has fielded women contenders in PK-30 and PK-34 constituencies.

Malik Jabran said that party workers would never tolerate any propaganda against party leaders and Senator Azam Khan Swati as he was neither member of parliamentary board nor had he issued tickets to anybody on favouritism. “Though social media is an informative tool in modern era some people with vested interest are using it for the unethical propaganda, which would never be tolerated at any cost,” he warned.