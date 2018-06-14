Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Demo against police

GUJRANWALA: Scores of citizens Wednesday protested outside the CPO office against Ladhewala police for not taking action against the accused involved in assault case. They alleged that the accused persons barged into their house and opened fire. SHO and investigation officer of Ladhewala police did not take any action against the accused persons. Later, after assuring an early action by a senior police officer, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar