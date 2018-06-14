Demo against police

GUJRANWALA: Scores of citizens Wednesday protested outside the CPO office against Ladhewala police for not taking action against the accused involved in assault case. They alleged that the accused persons barged into their house and opened fire. SHO and investigation officer of Ladhewala police did not take any action against the accused persons. Later, after assuring an early action by a senior police officer, the protesters dispersed peacefully.