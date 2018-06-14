Chinese envoy donates sewing machines to Behbud

Islamabad : Deputy Chief of Chinese Mission Zhao Lijian along with senior members of his Embassy in Islamabad visited Behbud Complex, says a press release.

During the visit, he unveiled the plaque to commemorate generous donation to Behbud, 10 lock-stitch sewing machines, three over-lock machines, two embroidery machines and 10 mannequins.

The ceremony was attended by the members of Behbud’s Executive and Advisory Committees. The Chinese delegation was also shown around various projects of Behbud including Family Health Services Unit, Behbud Health complex and Behbud Industrial Home.

The delegation was greatly impressed with the contribution of Behbud towards poverty alleviation and development of under-privileged communities. Behbud’s Senior Vice President, Mrs. Abida Malik thanked the senior diplomats for their contribution since this donation would further help alleviate thousands of Pakistani women from poverty and live with pride and dignity.