One year of welfare-eye app marked

LAHORE :A ceremony was held by Lahore police at Al-Hamra Hall II to celebrate the first year of successful working of the welfare-eye app. Eid gifts were distributed among the children of the martyred officers and officials.

Through the welfare eye app, Lahore police is serving the families of those brave and valiant young officers who have sacrificed their lives for the safety of the citizens. To celebrate the first year of successful working of the software, a ceremony was held at Al-Hamra Hall II of Lahore Arts Council which was attended by CCPO Amin Wains, DIG Operations Dr Moin Masood, SSP Admin Rana Ayaz Saleem, SSP Operations Muntazir Mehdi, acting CTO Asif Siddiq, all SPs and the families of the martyred police officials.

While addressing the families of the martyred cops, the CCPO said that he considered all the families as a single family and that their welfare was his prime responsibility. He also congratulated SSP Admin Rana Ayaz Saleem on a year’s splendid performance of the welfare-eye. He also told that after the ceremony, gifts will also be sent to the martyrs of Lahore police who belong to the other districts of Punjab.