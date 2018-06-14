Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

One year of welfare-eye app marked

LAHORE :A ceremony was held by Lahore police at Al-Hamra Hall II to celebrate the first year of successful working of the welfare-eye app. Eid gifts were distributed among the children of the martyred officers and officials.

x
Advertisement

Through the welfare eye app, Lahore police is serving the families of those brave and valiant young officers who have sacrificed their lives for the safety of the citizens. To celebrate the first year of successful working of the software, a ceremony was held at Al-Hamra Hall II of Lahore Arts Council which was attended by CCPO Amin Wains, DIG Operations Dr Moin Masood, SSP Admin Rana Ayaz Saleem, SSP Operations Muntazir Mehdi, acting CTO Asif Siddiq, all SPs and the families of the martyred police officials.

While addressing the families of the martyred cops, the CCPO said that he considered all the families as a single family and that their welfare was his prime responsibility. He also congratulated SSP Admin Rana Ayaz Saleem on a year’s splendid performance of the welfare-eye. He also told that after the ceremony, gifts will also be sent to the martyrs of Lahore police who belong to the other districts of Punjab.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar