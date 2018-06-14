PFA seals bakery

LAHORE: In a crackdown on substandard confectionery units, Punjab Food Authority Wednesday sealed a branch of popular sweets and bakers in Gulberg. The PFA team under the supervision of PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal raided the bakery and sealed it owing to unavailability of food technologist, not compliance with the PFA’s instructions and over failure of food regulations. Officials also imposed fine tickets of Rs0.5million on famous bakers located on Multan Road and Rs0.1 million on production unit of sweets and bakers at Bhubtian Chowk. The PFA has shown satisfaction on the condition of Gourmet Sweets production unit for controlling issues, improving the standards, following the previous instructions of the authority and recruited food technologist. PFA DG has appreciated Malmo Bakers for launching milk-made dairy product.