World Blood Donor Day today

Islamabad: The World Blood Donor Day will be marked in the country today (Thursday) to pay tribute to the voluntary blood donors for saving millions of lives or improving the quality of people’s life. Prof Hasan Abbas Zaheer, national coordinator at the Safe Blood Transfusion Programme, told ‘The News’ that the WBDD also served to encourage healthy people to come forward and donate blood voluntarily and on a regular basis.

“For the last many years, the day is celebrated widely in Pakistan by blood transfusion stakeholders with the increasing participation and collaboration of the World Health Organization,” he said. Prof Hasan said every year the WHO identified a new theme for the WBDD celebrations.