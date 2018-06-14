Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

P
PPI
June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Former PCF president Munawar Baseer passes away

KARACHI: Munawar Baseer Ahmad, former President of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), passed away in Islamabad on Wednesday morning. Munawar remained PCF’s president from 2011 to 2015.His funeral prayers will be offered at Jamea Masjid Block T, DHA, Lahore, after Namaz-e-Zuhar, on Thursday (today).

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar