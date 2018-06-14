Former PCF president Munawar Baseer passes away

KARACHI: Munawar Baseer Ahmad, former President of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), passed away in Islamabad on Wednesday morning. Munawar remained PCF’s president from 2011 to 2015.His funeral prayers will be offered at Jamea Masjid Block T, DHA, Lahore, after Namaz-e-Zuhar, on Thursday (today).