Afghanistan must live up to expectations in debut Test: Stanikzai

BANGALORE: Afghanistan face sky-high expectations at home ahead of their historic first-ever Test match starting Thursday (today) against India, captain Asghar Stanikzai has said.

The mood in war-scarred Afghanistan may also help the team when they step out here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to enjoy their new-found Test status, he told reporters on the eve of the game.

“It is itself history that we are playing the inaugural and historic Test match against the number one team in the world,” Stanikzai said.“The mood back home is very positive. They expect us to perform well because recently Afghanistan performed really well in T20 and One-day Internationals and their expectation will be the same for Tests.

“We have worked hard for this and will try to keep up our good performance in the Test match as well,” the 30-year-old skipper said.Afghanistan, who have been forced to train in India since 2015 because of the conflict at home, have just secured a T20 series sweep over Bangladesh with teen sensation Rashid Khan now an international star.

Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons said that putting the spotlight on Rashid’s talents is helping the other players focus on improving.“Rashid is so professional, he knows how to deal with it. And while he is dealing with it the others have time to work on their own strategies,” said the former West Indies all-rounder on Wednesday.

“It’s a good thing for the team.”India will be without their captain Virat Kohli — the biggest name in world cricket — but Simmons said the home side have other weapons.

“I think there will always be a bit of disappointment in the players not to be on the same field as Virat, but at the same time we look to win the Test match and beat India, we don’t beat Virat,” said Simmons.“So we are disappointed he is not playing but a little bit happy that we are not going to bowl to him all the time,” he added.