The dam debate

This refers to the article ‘Dams vs disasters’ (June 13) by Atta-ur-Rahman. The arguments present in the article are unfortunately based on weak evidence. The necessity of dams to increase storage capacity is absolutely necessary. But the claims made to advocate for building large reservoirs are not based on scientific evidence. A study cited in the article, which portrayed an apocalyptic scenario in 2025, is far from reality. Although the challenges are increasing, the scale is definitely exaggerated.

In addition, the article mentioned Pakistan as the fourth in the list of most water-intensive countries. But Pakistan is not even in the top 20 in the list of per capita water consumption. We must tackle the water challenge quickly and efficiently. But the responses to the challenges should be based on scientific evidence instead of rhetoric.

Danyal Aziz

Islamabad