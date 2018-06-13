Wed June 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2018

LHC CJ orders release of 29 prisoners

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Yawar Ali Khan along with Justice Malik Anwar Ul Haq visited Central Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore and ordered release of 29 prisoners involved in petty cases and those who were unable to pay compensations. The Lahore High Court Registrar, DG monitoring and District & Sessions Judge also accompanied the CJ. DIG Lahore Region Malik Mubashir Ahmad Khan and Superintendent Jail Asghar Chaudhry welcomed the guests. They visited kitchen, checked all cooking areas, female ward, daycare center, female hospital ward and TEVTA centres for female prisoners. The chief justice addressed the prisoners in a huge gathering in front of the hospital lawn.

