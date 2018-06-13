Aseefa to contest by-poll instead of general election

KARACHI: Aseefa Bhutto will not contest the upcoming general election, but will instead contest by-poll from the Lyari constituency in case her brother and PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto, bags two seats from Sindh in the general election, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the party has decided that if Bilawal, who is contesting for multiple seats, wins from both Lyari and Larkana, he will vacate the former one. Aseefa will then stand in the by-poll in the constituency. The PPP made the decision because Aseefa wants to make Lyari her constituency, sources added.

Aseefa recently obtained her Master’s degree from University College London in ‘global health and development’ and is known for her work as Rotary International ambassador for polio.

Bilawal will contest general election from Larkana (NA-200), party’s stronghold Lyari (NA-246), and Malakand (NA-8), according to a party statement issued Monday.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari will contest from NA- 213 (Nawabshah) while his sister Faryal Talpur will contest from provincial seats of Larkana (PS-10) and Nawabshah (PS-37). Zardari’s brother-in-law Munawar Talpur will be the PPP candidate from Mirpurkhas on NA seat.