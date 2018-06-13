1,959 submit papers for PA, 683 for NA seats

PESHAWAR: A total of 1,959 candidates have submitted nomination papers for Provincial Assembly general seats across the province and 683 for the National Assembly seats.

As per the data released by the Provincial Election Commission, the returning officers received 1,959 nomination papers for the provincial assembly seats including 310 from Peshawar, 90 from Nowshera, 99 from Charsadda, 150 from Mardan, 58 from Kohat, 53 from Karak, 58 from Hangu, 71 from Bannu, 73 from Lakki Marwat, 87 from Dera Ismail Khan, 20 from Tank, 101 from Abbottabad, 60 from Haripur, 116 from Mansehra, Torghar (13), Kohistan (48), Battagram (37), Swat (174), Buner (58), Shangla (25), Upper Dir (61), Lower Dir (26), Chitral (27) and Malakand (39).

Similarly, 683 candidates filed nomination papers for the National Assembly seats from KP. They included 68 from Peshawar, Nowshera (27), Charsadda (29), Mardan (41), Swabi (41), Kohat (18), Karak (30), Hangu (20), Bannu (20), Lakki Marwat (28), Dera Ismail Khan (36), Tank (14), Abbottabad (49), Haripur (16) Mansehra (41), Kohistan (26), Battagram (15), Swat (65), Buner (21), Shangla (4), Upper Dir (18), Lower Dir (10), Chitral (18) and Malakand (28).