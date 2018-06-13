PRCS distributes ration among the destitute

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Tuesday distributed ration among 400 people from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad under its Ramazan Package.

The distribution ceremony was organised at the PRCS National Headquarters here where Kuwait Ambassador Nassar Al Mutairi was the chief guest, says a press release.

PRCS Chairman Dr. Saeed Elahi, a delegate of Kuwait Red Crescent Society, PRCS’s staff and volunteers were also present on the occasion.

Each ration packet of 61 kg contained flour, sugar, rice, lentils, ghee, sugar, tea and salt.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saeed Elahi said that it was a matter of immense joy and satisfaction for the Pakistani nation that the hearts of Kuwaiti people beat for them.

He said that PRCS distributed Ramazan food packages among deserving people and organised ‘Iftar’ dinners in different cities of the country.

He expressed his gratitude to the partner national societies, including the Kuwait Red Crescent and Turkish Red Crescent, for their support to the PRCS during Ramazan.

Kuwait Ambassador Nassar Al Mutairi said Kuwait had decades-long brotherly ties with Pakistan and we are proud of this relationship that had strengthened with the passage of time.

He said the Kuwait government and people will continue to support different human welfare initiatives of the PRCS.

The PRCS together with the support of Kuwait Red Crescent and Turkish Red Crescent Societies and telecom partner such as Telenor distributed Ramazan package among 62,000 deserving persons during the holy month in different districts of the country. Ramazan package were distributed in Lahore, Attock, Neelum, Bhimber, Haveli, Forward Kahuta, Gilgit, Skardu and agencies of FATA including South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Khyber, Orakzai and Kurram.