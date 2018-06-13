Iftikhar trying to blackmail Imran: Sarwar

LAHORE: PTI Senator Ch Muhammad Sarwar has termed justice (retd) Iftikhar Ch ‘Reham Khan 2’.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sarwar said agenda of Iftikhar Ch is to blackmail Imran Khan, but he will not become successful in his malicious campaign. After failure of Reham Khan, Iftikhar Ch has been launched to defame Imran Khan, but like Reham, he would also not succeed.

Criticizing Reham Khan, ex-wife of his party Chairman Imran Khan, Sarwar said she will not succeed in her ulterior motives and said people trust PTI leader Imran Khan and they want to see him prime minister of Pakistan.

PTI will become single largest political party in free and fair elections due to the support of Imran Khan, said Sarwar, adding Imran Khan will become prime minister due to the support of people despite all these tactics.