Salah still doubtful for Egypt’s opener

MOSCOW: Egypt forward Mohamed Salah remains a doubt to face Uruguay in their World Cup opener on Friday, the country’s football association has said.

The Liverpool player, who sustained a shoulder injury in the Champions League final against Real Madrid last month, took part in light training on Monday but the Egyptian FA’s managing director Ehab Lehita said it was too early to say whether he would play against the South Americans.

“He is gradually getting better. However, I cannot confirm today that he will play in the first match,” Lehita said of the 25-year-old, who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season.“All I can say is that we hope he will play in this match.”Former Egypt international Mido said he expects Salah to play in the opening match in Yekaterinburg.

“We heard that he is doing alright so it’s a question of whether he will start the game or whether he will be kept for the second half,” Mido, who earned 51 caps, told Sky Sports.“But anyway we have a good team, well-organised and hopefully if Salah is not there to start the game hopefully the boys will do well.”Egypt also face Saudi Arabia and hosts Russia in Group A.