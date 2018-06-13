Man shot dead, daughter injured by muggers

A 45-year-old man was shot dead and his daughter suffered wounds when two muggers opened fire on them outside their house in Orangi Town’s Sector 15 during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Orangi Town Division Superintendent of Police (SP) Abid Ali Baloch told The News that the incident took place in Durrani Goth, where a man and his daughter tried to catch the robbers on a motorbike when tried to rob the man’s son of cash.

He said the muggers opened fire the man, Sharafat, son of Ibrahim, and his daughter, Ambar, and rode away. He added that the casualties were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the man succumbed to his wounds. Doctors declared the condition of the girl stable after surgery.

SP Baloch said Sharafat’s son, Yasir, was a fruit vendor, and had come back from the fruit and vegetable markets in Sohrab Goth after purchasing fruit. He added that when Yasir reached his house, two men on a motorbike told him to hand over his cash to them, but Yasir managed to escape and enter his house.

The vendor informed his family that the robbers tried to snatch cash from him outside the house. Hearing this, Sharafat and his daughter hurried out of the house to catch the muggers, but the latter shot them and fled. Police handed the body of the deceased over to his heirs for burial and started an investigation.