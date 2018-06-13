Wed June 13, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2018

LCCI slams oil price hike

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has criticised increase in petroleum products prices and said that the caretaker government should immediately withdraw the decision, a statement said on Tuesday.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is moving with closed eyes. This body doesn’t cares for economy, trade and industry and continuously taking anti-businesses decisions.

The caretaker government needs to improve economy that is in a bad position, but it is a matter of concern that it has implemented the Ogra’s decision without taking stakeholders on board.

