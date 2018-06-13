Wed June 13, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2018

PPL supports NUST, Habib University

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) partnered with two leading universities, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad and Habib University, Karachi to provide quality tertiary education to deserving and aspiring youth, a statement said on Tuesday.

PPL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Syed Wamiq Bokhari presented donation cheques of Rs16.8 million jointly to Pro Rector Academics NUST Air Vice Marshall Dr Asif Raza and General Manager, University Advancement Office, NUST, Maria Qadri on Monday and Rs 5 million to HU Foundation (HUF) CEO Parvez Ghias and CFO Feroze Cawasji on Tuesday at PPL head office in the presence of their representatives and company officials, it added. The MoU between PPL and NUST was also signed on the occasion.

