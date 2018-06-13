Archroma, UET Lahore sign MoU

REINACH, Switzerland: Archroma, a global leader in colour and specialty chemicals, announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

The MoU will pave the way for cooperation initially for a five-year period.

The partnership will explore innovations in textile research with futuristic visualisation for Pakistan to help the Pakistan textile industry keep in line with the fast pace of global apparel requirements and evolutions, it added.

Both partners will jointly hold sessions to prepare students for the challenges of the textile industry through in-house training sessions, developmental projects, research in textile applications and process innovative methodologies by pioneering value additions.

The students of UET will also be able to join internship placement programmes at Archroma Center of Excellence in Karachi, it added.