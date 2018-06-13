Copper slips

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beijing : Shanghai copper prices slid for the first time in eight days on Tuesday, while London copper continued to lose ground as the dollar strengthened and BHP Billiton responded to a proposal from unionised workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile.
London copper prices had propelled to a 4-1/2-year high last week on fears of a strike at Escondida.
In a statement on Monday, BHP Billitonsaid it was ready to discuss the
"different points of interest" and hoped for a "mutually beneficial agreement" after the
copper mine´s union called for a salary increase of 5 percent and a one-time bonus of $34,000.
Copper investors "remain cautious, with the continued closure of Vedanta´s Tuticorin smelter in India as well as the potential for strike action at Escondida," ANZ wrote in a note.
