Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Copper slips

Beijing : Shanghai copper prices slid for the first time in eight days on Tuesday, while London copper continued to lose ground as the dollar strengthened and BHP Billiton responded to a proposal from unionised workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile.

x
Advertisement

London copper prices had propelled to a 4-1/2-year high last week on fears of a strike at Escondida.

In a statement on Monday, BHP Billitonsaid it was ready to discuss the

"different points of interest" and hoped for a "mutually beneficial agreement" after the

copper mine´s union called for a salary increase of 5 percent and a one-time bonus of $34,000.

Copper investors "remain cautious, with the continued closure of Vedanta´s Tuticorin smelter in India as well as the potential for strike action at Escondida," ANZ wrote in a note.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar