Chehlum of Nadia Pervaiz, sister-in-law of Test cricketers Imran Farhat and Humayun Farhat, was held at 446-A1 Township Sector A-1, Govt Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme, Pecco Road, Lahore, on Sunday evening. She was wife of Gulraiz Farhat and daughter-in-law of Farhat Hussain Siddiqui, former Director of Sports Women and Men of Punjab University and Chief Coach of Pakistan badminton team. A large number of friends and relatives of the family including Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor Dogar, Vice Chancellor of Govt College University for Women Lahore, Humaira Farah, Director Sports of Garrison University Lahore, Mrs Humaira Mughal, Director Sports, Lahore College University for Women, former Test cricketers Farooq Hameed, Agha Zahid and Muhammad Ilyas participated.