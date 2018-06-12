Nawaz can’t face public if I break silence: Nisar

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Monday that Nawaz Sharif would not be able to face public if he broke his silence.

“Every time, my 34-year association with them comes in my mind, when I want to break my silence,” he said. Addressing a meeting here on Monday, Nisar who had been at loggerheads with the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for the last few months regretted that the party tickets had been awarded to political orphans.

Chaudhry Nisar filed nomination papers for the National Assembly seats NA-59 (Rawalpindi) and NA-63 (Taxila) and Punjab Assembly seats PP-10 and PP-12 as an independent candidate as he had already announced that he would not beg for the party ticket. ”I never applied for party ticket for general elections during the last 34 years,” he said.

The PML-N leadership had also allowed the party candidates to file nomination papers from the constituencies from where Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan would be contesting for the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly seats. Sardar Mumtaz Khan, who is PML-N President for Rawalpindi district has filed nomination papers from NA-59 bringing with him panel of two candidates for provincial assembly seats.

“I have decided to contest elections as an independent candidate. If there are ten faults in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), there might be one hundred faults in PML-N,” Nisar said adding the person (Nawaz Sharif) who was against woman’s rule, had handed over party to his daughter. Nisar said he would be contesting as an independent candidate, he needed harder work during the election campaign.