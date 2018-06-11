Country heading towards lotacracy: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the country seems to be heading towards Lotacracy instead of democracy and it is a matter of deep concern.

He said this at a meeting with JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch and JI Punjab Chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed here on Sunday. Maqsood briefed the JI chief about JI candidates from the province. Siraj said the selection of candidates reflected the vision of parties and a look at their selection did not show that they desired a change in the country. However, he said, it was a happy sign that the general public had accepted the MMA as an alternative leadership. He said the issuance of tickets by the parties seemed to have made the masses understand that the wellbeing of the country and the masses was not on the agenda of the parties and they simply wanted to reach the corridors of power. He said people who had destroyed state institutions and plundered public money and transferred their wealth to foreign lands had again been successful in securing parties tickets. The JI chief said the trend of caretaker governments was not clear so far but he hoped that during their brief tenure, the caretakers would set an example of good governance to be followed by the next elected rulers. However, he said, if the caretakers were successful in holding fair elections, it would be a great favour to the nation and the country.